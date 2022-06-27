BREAKING NEWS: Woman dies in Birmingham gas explosion

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 27 June 2022 • 10:45

A suspected gas explosion has left one woman dead, a man severely injured and a house destroyed in Kingstanding, Birmingham.

The gas explosion which happened overnight on June 26 destroyed a mid-terraced house in Birmingham and severely damaged several others as well as cars parked nearby.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Fire Service told Sky News: “We’re very sad to confirm that a woman has been found dead at the scene of last night’s explosion in Kingstanding.

“Our thoughts and sympathies are with everyone affected.”

West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMFS) added: “A man has also suffered very significant injuries that are life-threatening condition” and “four other men suffered minor injuries and were assessed by ambulance crews, but were discharged at the scene.”

The cause of the fire is not yet known with emergency services continuing their investigations overnight and this morning, however a gas explosion is suspected.

Just happened House explosion on Dulwich Road in kingstanding don't know if any one Is hurt 😕 #birmingham #kingstanding pic.twitter.com/5pgGnuQqBy — Birmz is Grime (@Birmzisgrime_) June 26, 2022

Authorities have hailed the brave action of neighbours who entered the property and saved the life of the injured man, with one of those involved saying: “Everyone was watching, the house was on fire, nobody was going in, so we could see a way in – so we went in the house, me and about a dozen others.

“There was a guy in the back (of the house), we could hear the guy screaming, but he was trapped up against the fridge in the kitchen.

“The dust from the loft insulation was burning around us.

“We managed to get to him, and pull him out – I still have his blood on my jeans.

“We got him out, he ended up coming out on a mattress.

“But he was saying there was a woman in the house.”

Six fire crews, three ambulances, five paramedic officers and a National Inter-Agency Liaison officer were among the resources sent to the scene.

The suspected gas explosion will be a stark reminder to those who make use of the energy source, to ensure that their appliances are maintained and that adequate precautions are taken.

