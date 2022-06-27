By Anna Ellis • 27 June 2022 • 18:13

World Health Organisation describes Monkeypox as an 'Evolving Threat'. Credit Wikimedia

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has described monkeypox as an ‘evolving threat but not a global health emergency’ it has been confirmed Monday, June 27 by IBT.

According to IBT, the Director-General of WHO Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus made a statement expressing concern over the rapid spread of the disease.

He said, “I am deeply concerned about the monkeypox outbreak, this is clearly an evolving health threat that my colleagues and I in the WHO Secretariat are following extremely closely.”

Governments across the world have been advised by WHO to boost contact tracing and testing to ensure that high-risk patients have easy access to the appropriate treatments and vaccines.

The report comes just days after the Euro Weekly brought you the news that a British tourist loaded into a sealed capsule with suspected monkeypox

The tourist and his asymptomatic travelling companion are currently in isolation in Attikon Hospital, located in Athens.

If you get infected with monkeypox, it usually takes between 5 and 21 days for the first symptoms to appear.

The first symptoms of monkeypox include: a high temperature, headache, muscle aches, backache, swollen glands, shivering (chills) and exhaustion

A rash usually appears 1 to 5 days after the first symptoms. The rash often begins on the face, and then spreads to other parts of the body. This can include the

genitals.

The rash is sometimes confused with chickenpox. It starts as raised spots, which turn into small blisters filled with fluid. These blisters eventually form scabs which later fall off.

The symptoms usually clear up in a few weeks.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.