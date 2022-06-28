32-year-old comedian dies as fans mourn his sudden passing

By Anna Ellis • 28 June 2022 • 18:50

The tragic unexpected passing of comedian Nick Nemeroff has shocked the comedy world. Credit Nick Nemeroff Twitter.

The tragic unexpected passing of comedian Nick Nemeroff on Monday, June 27 has shocked the comedy world.

The comedian died in his sleep and, as yet, the cause of death is unknown.

The news was announced on Nick’s Twitter page in a series of posts that read: “It is with profound sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our beloved brother Nick Nemeroff.”

“If Nick was on a comedy show, he was guaranteed to leave with new fans. And he deserved to, because comedy was, in many ways, his life.”

“Endlessly sweet, supportive of others, humble about his many skills and achievements, Nick lived his life doing what he loved, and that is how he will be remembered. RIP Nick. We love you.”

“Nick’s dedication to standup was formidable, and produced amazing results.”

“He drew acclaim in Canada and the US becoming both a ‘comic’s comic’ and a hit with crowds who were enamoured by his unique cadence, labyrinthine deadpan, and fresh take on misdirection-driven comedy.”

Fans were quick to respond to the tragic news. One fan posted: “I’m at a loss for words. You’ll truly be missed. My condolences to any family seeing this. Nick was a great person.”

Whilst another added: “This is heartbreaking. Nick was literally my top Spotify artist last year because I couldn’t stop listening to his album. Such a fantastic comedian.”

