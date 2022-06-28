Adopting a pet: Which dog is best for you?

By Annie Dabb • 28 June 2022 • 12:18

Image - dog: Markus Winkler - Unsplash

With thousands of abandoned animals in rescue centres all across Spain, there is a desperate need for people to give loving homes. Adopting a pet is a wonderful and rewarding decision, so, we have taken a look at some top tips to consider when you adopt a new dog.

Which dog is the best fit for me?

From health history to behavioural needs, it is important to ask why the dog is in a rescue shelter – was it abandoned, a stray or rescued from an abusive home? This will help you understand the potential needs required of you.

Where was the dog found and in what condition?

A dog who was surrendered by an owner may be in a different physical condition than a stray found on the street. Understanding where a dog has been helping you to be the best owner that you can be!

Has this dog been adopted before?

It helps to know if there have been unsuccessful adoption attempts in the past and whether the dog has had issues living with young children or other animals.

Is this dog housebroken and/or leash trained?

Do you have the time to housetrain and/or leash train a dog? Understand your abilities as a new owner before falling in love with an untrained pup!

Other things to consider when adopting a pet are the size of the dog and your home, medical conditions, the activity levels of the dog, the age of the dog and the physical maintenance such as the type of fur the dog has.

