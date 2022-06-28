By Joshua Manning • 28 June 2022 • 20:04

Airbnb officially codifies party ban for guests established during Covid pandemic Credit: MonkeyBusinessImages/Shuttershock.com

Airbnb has officially codified its party ban, after establishing a temporary ban in 2020 due to the Covid pandemic, as reported on Tuesday June 28.

Airbnb announced the full-time establishment of their party ban, first established during the Covid pandemic, in an official statement :

“At Airbnb, we believe the neighborhoods and communities in which we operate are as important as the Hosts and guests who use our service.”

“We know that the overwhelming majority of our Hosts share their homes responsibly, just as the overwhelming majority of guests are responsible and treat their listings and neighborhoods as if they were their own.”

“In turn, we focus on trying to deter the very rare cases of Hosts who do not operate responsibly, or guests who try to throw unauthorized parties.”

“To that end, in August 2020 we announced a temporary ban on all parties and events in listings globally — which at the time was in effect “until further notice.”

“The temporary ban has proved effective, and today we are officially codifying the ban as our policy.”

According to Airbnb their 2020 policy saw a 44 per cent drop in reports of parties year after year.

The ongoing policy will see guests who violate party rules punished with “serious consequences” varying from account suspension to full removal from the platform.

Over 6,600 guests were suspended from Airbnb for party ban violations in 2021.

To stop this occurring in future Airbnb has established various anti-party measures that include “anti-party reservation prevention, special holiday anti-party measures, a 24-hour safety line, a Neighborhood Support Line, and a partnership with Vrbo to share information on repeat “party house” offenders in the US.”

The news follows reports of new research revealing that Spain’s Bilbao BBK Live music festival is driving Airbnb prices up by over 49 per cent, with a one-night stay averaging €269.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.