By Joshua Manning • 28 June 2022 • 11:16

Another Businessman and wife found murdered in flat in Russia's Moscow Credit: Creative Commons

Businessman Yevgeniy Palant and his wife were reportedly found dead in a flat in Russia’s Moscow region on Monday, June 27.

The suspected murder of businessman Yevgeniy Palant and his wife was carried out in Russia’s Moscow region, in the village of Zarechye as reported by 112 media.

The victims daughter raised the alarm after contact with her parents stopped, thus leading police to find the bodies in the flat.

The businessman and his wife both had multiple stab wounds on their bodies that were reportedly inflicted with a kitchen knife.

The preliminary version of the story recounted that the businessman had killed his wife and then proceeded to commit suicide, however the door to the flat was locked from the inside.

The motive behind the suspected murder is currently unknown and an investigation has been launched.

Palant was the co-owner of mobile operator A-Mobile based in Abkhazia, Georgia.

The murder of the businessman and his wife follow a series of unexplained deaths in Russia’s Moscow region, such as:

The former head of Rosvooruzhenie, a Russian-state arms company, 64-year-old Alexei Ogarev, was found dead in his cottage near Moscow on June 16, according to reports by the Russian media.

Retired Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Major General Lev Sotskov allegedly committed suicide in Moscow, Russia on Wednesday June 15.

Vladislav Avayev, a former Kremlin Official and Gazprombank vice-president was found dead in his luxurious £2 million Moscow apartment alongside his wife and 13-year-old daughter, as reported on April 13.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.