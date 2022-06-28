Breaking News: Deborah James podcaster and cancer campaigner passes away aged 40

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 28 June 2022 • 22:31

Image from the NATO press conference. Credit: [email protected]

Deborah James, the podcaster and cancer campaigner who shared her life with bowel cancer passed away at the age of 40.

James, who will be remembered for her courage and strength during her battle with the disease, raised an extraordinary amount for charity through her frank and open discussions about the disease and living with a death sentence.

Today June 28 her family announced that she had finally passed away.

More to follow….

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.