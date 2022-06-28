By Anna Ellis • 28 June 2022 • 13:23

Capitol Riot Senate sergeant-at-arms dies day before new evidence released. Credit Wikimedia

Michael Stenger was the Senate sergeant-at-arms who was in charge of security during the events of January 6th when extremist rioters broke into the U.S. Capitol has died Monday, June 27.

The 71-year-olds sudden death came the same day an unexpected additional hearing of the committee investigating the riot was announced according to the Mail.

As Michael Stenger’s cause of death is not disclosed at this moment many speculate if it was under mysterious circumstances or natural causes, therefore some are debating whether it was foul play.

Michael Stenger previously served in the United States Marine Corps and spent 35 years in the Secret Service.

He was the chief law enforcement officer and head of protocol for the chamber since April 2018.

Michael Stenger told the Senate Homeland Security Committee that the role of ‘professional agitators’ needed to be investigated in February 2021.

At the time he said: “There is an opportunity to learn lessons from the events of January 6.”

“Investigations should be considered as to funding and travel of what appears to be professional agitators.”

Since the role of Senate sergeant-at-arms is a very important position it requires a nomination by the Senate itself.

Michael Steger was nominated by the Then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell nominated him and because of his unblemished track record.

After a decade of service as the Senate sergeant-at-arms, it was actually Mitch McConnell himself who requested his resignation after the capitol riots.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.