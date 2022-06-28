Dental hygiene is as essential for animals as it is for humans

By Annie Dabb • 28 June 2022 • 8:10

Image - Dental Hygiene - easipetcare

Dental hygiene is essential for animals, like it is for humans. There are many cats, and dogs especially, who suffer from poor dental hygiene which leads to further complications down the line.

Our pets’ health often requires a lot of our time. Owning a pet involves choosing the best food to give them and best veterinary surgery to take them to for their necessary vaccines. It also can require a lot of our money in the amount we spend on vets’ appointments, cleaning products, and the best care for our beloved animals. This can be a lot worse and more expensive if not checked up on regularly. If left unattended, occasionally your pets’ mouth hygiene can lead to graver complications and more complex (and expensive) treatment.

An appropriate cleaning routine is essential for your pets’ health. If left alone, tooth plaque can start to cause problems such as bad breath, cavities and infections, or even your pets’ teeth to completely fall out.

You can make sure your pet has good nutrition by providing them with healthy and nutritious food. Like humans, daily brushing and regular checks can also rule out concerns related to long-term oral problems.

There is a whole market of specialised products for the daily care of our pets’ dental hygiene. One can find toys and mouth cleaners that as well as entertaining your pet, also work to prevent bits of food accumulating in their mouths. They help to clean your pets’ teeth and clear plaque scale from building up, to protect their teeth and gums.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.