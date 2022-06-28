By Anna Ellis • 28 June 2022 • 17:04

Elche to denounce hate speech in its solidarity with the LGTBI community. Credit Elche Town Hall website

Elche, Alicante, on the Costa Blanca South has highlighted its solidarity with the LGTBI community in a step towards advancing equality and diversity policies it has been confirmed Tuesday, June 28.

Mariano Valera, the Councilor for Equality, Social Rights and Inclusive Policies has shown Elche’s commitment to the LGTBI community confirming they will denounce hate speech and defend their rights according to Elche Town Hall.

Mariano Valera who is part of the Partido Socialista Obrero Español (PSOE), Spanish Socialist Workers’ Party, said: “From the City Council of Elche we want to proudly express our commitment to the LGTBI collective.”

“It has been almost two years since the creation of the Elx LGTBI office, which is a clear commitment to the collective in our city and a necessary tool to continue fighting against LGTBIphobia”

However, Valera commented that “despite all these advances we are aware that there are still areas where equality of the LGTBI group has greater difficulties such as sports and in rural areas.”

“So they are the priority on which we must focus our efforts and policies.”

He added: “it is a clear advance towards where this municipality wants to develop and advance the policies of equality and diversity.”

The deputy mayor of Elche, María José Martínez, added: “We are here to claim and give visibility to the group.”

