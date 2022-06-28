BREAKING: England and Wales’ population has grown by 6.3% in the last decade

By Matthew Roscoe • 28 June 2022 • 12:54

NEW figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show that the population of England and Wales has grown by more than 3.5 million (6.3 per cent) and now stands at 59.6 million.

New census data shows that England and Wales’ population has boomed over the last 10 years since the last one was carried out on March 27, 2011, and is in fact, “the largest population ever recorded through a census in England and Wales.”

In 2011, the population of England and Wales was 56.1 million, with the number of people aged 65 now making up 18.6 per cent of the population – compared to 16.4 per cent in 2011.

The data also revealed that the population grew in each of the nine regions of England and also grew in Wales; the region with the highest population growth was the East of England, which increased by 8.3 per cent from 2011 (a gain of approximately 488,000 residents).

“There were 30,420,100 women (51 per cent of the overall population) and 29,177,200 men (49 per cent) in England and Wales,” data also showed.

Conducted on March 21, 2021, the latest census showed that there are 1.4 million more households – an increase of 6.1 per cent – than there were in 2011.

This means a total of 24.8 million across the two countries.

Worryingly, with the increase of the population in the UK, the prospect of ‘disease X’ looms.

Recently, Dr Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor of President Joe Biden predicted that a “new pandemic” was on the horizon, even suggesting that a rise in the population, as well as climate change, could be part of the problem.

This was after various health experts, and Bill Gates, said that we were in the “pandemic ear’ and predicted that a new ‘disease X’ could strike the world very soon due to so many viruses in circulation creating “a perfect storm”.

Mark Woolhouse, a professor of infectious disease epidemiology at the University of Edinburgh, recently told the Telegraph: “The early 21st century has been a perfect storm for emerging infectious diseases, and everything is pointing towards the likelihood of more and more outbreaks.”

