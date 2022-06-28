Escape the crowds of Mykonos in the Mileo luxury 5 Star boutique hotel

By EWN • 28 June 2022 • 11:02

Nestled in the heart of the Cycladic islands, Mykonos is one of the most well-known, photographed, and visited islands in the area. Loved for its crystalline waters, feta-topped salads, bougainvillea trees, and lively nightlife, Mykonos is a long-term favourite with tourists. With the travel industry booming again, Mykonos is set to be as popular as ever this summer, with thousands of holidaymakers landing to enjoy its glittering shores and exquisite beaches.

If you plan on journeying to Mykonos to relax and enjoy its serenity, you’ll be keen to avoid the infamous crowds of its peak season. The Mileo Luxury Boutique Hotel is off the beaten path, hidden away from the tourism industry and offering an exclusive, high-end experience. You can party all night long in the island’s capital city before returning to Mileo to wake up in quiet luxury.

The Mileo Hotel’s Location

Mileo overlooks the famous Kalo Livadi beach, with unobstructed views of the Aegean Sea. Designed with large verandas, sunbeds, and swimming pools that stretch out towards the coast, Mileo was made with expansive views in mind. Enjoy the azure seas and golden beaches, without the crowds by lounging in Mileo’s chic suites and villas.

Situated just 10km from the town center of Mykonos, Mileo Hotel is closely located to urban life whilst still maintaining the charm of isolation. Staying at Mileo allows you to choose between a bustling cultural holiday exploring the cities or a peaceful staycation.

Behind the Doors of Mileo Hotel

The Mileo Hotel offers a high-end, opulent experience with a variety of different accommodation options. For groups of up to five, you can stay in one of their villas with a private pool. This option also comes with butler service, Greek/Mediterranean breakfast, and a spacious balcony. Likewise, there are several different private suites each with its own jacuzzies or swimming pools. The hotel’s focus on privacy and exclusivity establishes it as a perfect option for those looking to avoid the crowds of Mykonos in the summer.

Stay within the walls of the hotel and enjoy their cosy restaurant and bar, to keep the exclusive feel of the experience. The menu embodies the hotel’s Greek and Mediterranean philosophy and offers its guests private fine dining, difficult to find on this busy island.

Crediting the hotel with one of its 5 stars is its spa and fitness centre. Offering personalised programmes by professional staff, this centre comes fully equipped with a swimming pool and a range of workout facilities. Meanwhile, to give your holiday a sense of well-being, their serene spa offers massage treatments by professional Alissachri My-Echo Spa experts.

Surrounding Mileo Hotel

If you’re looking to avoid the crowds, Mykonos’s northern beaches are the places to explore. Away from the party centre in the south, the northern beaches are home to some of the island’s most hidden undiscovered shores.

Or, let the concierge team at Mileo Hotel book you a cruise to Rinia and Delos islands. Speed over the shimmering cyan waters of the Aegean sea for a day trip exploring these two local islands, broadening your horizons and experiencing a wider depth of Grecian culture.

Therefore, the Mileo Hotel provides a high-end holiday experience, enabling its guests to see the beauty of Mykonos whilst avoiding the hustle and bustle of its lively tourism industry.

By Sophie Beaven

For more information about the Mileo Luxury Boutique Hotel:

Website: https://www.mileomykonos.com/

