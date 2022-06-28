Estepona Council opens the Santo Tomas de Aquino pool to the public

By Chris King • 28 June 2022 • 3:39

Image of Santo Tomas de Aquino pool in Estepona. Credit: [email protected]

The swimming pool in the Santo Tomas de Aquino sports centre in the Malaga town of Estepona has been opened to the public.

Estepona City Council informed the public in a tweet on Monday, June 27, that the municipal swimming pool located in the Santo Tomas de Aquino sports centre has now opened to the public.

This facility, which will remain open until September 11, will open from Monday to Friday, from 1pm to 6pm, and on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays, from 11am to 8pm. It will only close on July 10 and 16, coinciding with the Sunday of Estepona Fair and the festivities in honour of the Virgen del Carmen.

The ticket price is €1.50 for children under 14 years old, and €2.50 for adults. A seasonal ticket of €40 is available for children, and at €60 for adults.

A surveillance and lifeguard service is handled by the same company that deals with security on the Malaga town’s beaches. There will be two lifeguards on each shift who will ensure the well-being of bathers, as well as the quality and condition of the water.

