28 June 2022

Unveiling the fish sculpture Credit: Rotary Club Marbella-Guadalmina Facebook

WILLEM FALTER will be the first Dutch president of the Rotary Club Marbella-Guadalmina.

He assumes this role on July 1 bringing with him a wealth of business experience along with a deep passion for the environment.

The Rotary name was born from this, and over time the organisation’s vision and reach gradually extended to humanitarian service.

Chartered in December 2010, RC Marbella-Guadalmina was the first English speaking international Rotary Club on the Costa del Sol.

Willem created the Ambassador Club to EndPlasticSoup of the Costa del Sol.

Through this initiative its first plastic collecting fish sculpture was installed on Playa Royal Calahonda in Mijas Costa in February 2022, with more planned for other locations along the Costa del Sol in the near future. For more information see: https://endplasticsoup.nl.

He is encouraging active participation in all of the Club’s varied activities, and his themes for his presidential year are harmony, activity, friendship and transparency.

For more information on RC Marbella-Guadalmina’s activities and how to become a member please visit: www.marbella-guadalmina-rotary.club.

The genesis of Rotary International dates back to 1905 when Chicago attorney, Paul Harris and a group of professionals with diverse backgrounds founded a service club that met “in rotation” at their members’ places of business to exchange ideas and form meaningful, lifelong friendships.

These days Rotary Clubs meet in one place, but they still “rotate” members each year in management teams led by a Club President.

