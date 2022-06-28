Foods that are poisonous to our furry friends

By Annie Dabb • 28 June 2022 • 14:50
Image - poisonous to our furry friends: Rawpixel
Whether dry, raw or cooked, foods in the onion family are particularly toxic to dogs and can cause damage to red blood cells and gastrointestinal irritation. Signs of illness are not always immediate and can happen up to a few days after ingestion.
Chocolate, however much dogs and humans enjoy it, is another food that is poisonous to dogs. Chocolate contains theobromine (the highest content is in dark chocolate) which is toxic to dogs and can cause kidney failure.
Macadamia nuts contain a toxin that can affect your dog’s muscles and nervous system, resulting in panting, weakness and swollen limbs.
Avocado plants contain Persin in the leaves, fruit and seed, which causes vomiting and diarrhoea in dogs.
The active ingredient in grapes and raisins which causes the toxin is not known, however, both of them cause severe liver damage and kidney failure. By the time your pet begins showing signs of being unwell, it could already potentially be too late to save them.
If your dog eats even a small of these items always act immediately and take your them to the vets and try to avoid allowing them to eat foods which are poisonous to our furry friends.
From Newcastle originally, Annie is based in Manchester and is a writer for the Euro Weekly News covering news and features.
Got a story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
