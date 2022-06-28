By Anna Ellis • 28 June 2022 • 16:28

Former football star loses testicle in freak accident. Credit Thorsten Legat Instagram.

FORMER German football star Thorsten Legat has been involved in an horrific diving accident that will result in him losing a testicle it has been confirmed Tuesday, June 28.

The 53-year-old had leapt off a three-metre-high board on his second day of training for the TV show ‘RTL Turmsprung’ (High Diving) in Cologne according to Marca.

He later said: “I jumped off and forgot to keep my legs together. There was a huge bang when I hit the water, I felt pain.”

At first, Thorsten thought nothing of it and even practised several more jumps. It was only on his way home from the show that he realised something was horribly wrong.

With regard to the diving accident, Thorsten explained “I went to rehearsal and did a couple of practice dives. I then fell into the water badly.”

“My scrotum swelled up like a balloon, and I thought I was growing a third ball.”

“I will have the testicle removed in mid-August,” he added

“At first I thought my entire world was falling in on me, I felt so shocked and upset.”

Thorsten then confirmed: “I will have an implant put in. They told me it is like a breast implant.”

“I could still father children but that’s not something I am thinking of as I have two wonderful sons of 24 and 22.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.