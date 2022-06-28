By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 28 June 2022 • 11:14

Former pint-sized BBC reality star dies aged just 28 Image: Instagram/Small Teen Bigger World

The former pint-sized BBC reality star Jasmine Burkitt has died at the young age of 28, her fiancé revealed in an Instagram post on June 28.

Better known as Jazz, the pint-seized star appeared in the BBC Three reality show Small Teen Bigger World a decade ago. Measuring only 3ft 11ins (0.95 metres) she wanted to show she was just like any other teen despite being born with dwarfism.

Jasmine’s cause of death has not yet been confirmed.

Lewis Burke her fiancé said: “She is the most incredible human that ever walked this planet, she is the strongest, funniest, most kindest and purely decent person I’ve ever known.

“I am truly devastated. She changed my life forever and I’ll never be the same.”

The couple who were unable to find suitable council accommodation lived in a tent in local woodlands in Bodelwyddan, Denbighshire, with their dog Loki. The couple had hoped to move soon after buying a caravan which they wanted to renovate.

Jasmine has spoken about their living situation saying: “I think tent life has saved us and made us. Of course, there are downsides as I am a bit more vulnerable with my health history.

“Some of the days over the summer living next to a river are some of the happiest I’ve ever spent. I like being away from people quite a lot and just being amongst nature.”

Although it is some time since the pint-sized former BBC reality star appeared on TV, those who did see the show will remember her with affection and will mourn her early death.

