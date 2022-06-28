French fugitive arrested in the Malaga resort of Torremolinos

By Chris King • 28 June 2022 • 4:06
Image of National Police officers.
Credit: Policia Nacional
As reported by the Provincial Police Station in a statement on Monday, June 27, National Police officers arrested a French fugitive in the Malaga town of Torremolinos on Wednesday, June 22.
He had initially been stopped during a routine police control, at which point he had been detained for the crimes of possessing false documentation, and against road safety. From the control established by the Fenix-Tango callsigns of the Torremolinos-Benalmadena National Police Station, the detainee was taken into custody.
It was subsequently verified that the man had a European arrest and surrender warrant in force against him issued by the French judicial authorities on June 13 for the crime of drug trafficking. He had already served five years of his sentence and still had another five remaining.
The 28-year-old detainee has been placed at the disposal of the Central Court of Instruction No5 of the National Court, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.
___________________________________________________________
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.