French fugitive arrested in the Malaga resort of Torremolinos

By Chris King • 28 June 2022 • 4:06

Image of National Police officers. Credit: Policia Nacional

National Police officers in the Malaga resort of Torremolinos have arrested a French fugitive.

As reported by the Provincial Police Station in a statement on Monday, June 27, National Police officers arrested a French fugitive in the Malaga town of Torremolinos on Wednesday, June 22.

He had initially been stopped during a routine police control, at which point he had been detained for the crimes of possessing false documentation, and against road safety. From the control established by the Fenix-Tango callsigns of the Torremolinos-Benalmadena National Police Station, the detainee was taken into custody.

It was subsequently verified that the man had a European arrest and surrender warrant in force against him issued by the French judicial authorities on June 13 for the crime of drug trafficking. He had already served five years of his sentence and still had another five remaining.