By Guest Writer • 28 June 2022 • 14:58

Handing out the cloth bags in Los Boliches Market Credit: Fuengirola Council

THE Fuengirola Council is distributing more than 4000 reusable cloth bags among the residents and merchants of the municipality.

This is part of an awareness campaign for the reduction of plastic, promoted together with Ecoembes and the Association of Municipalities of the Western Costa del Sol on the occasion of the International Day Free of Plastic Bags that is celebrated on July 3.

Councillor for Urban Ecology, Antonio Carrasco, and the Deputy Mayor of Los Boliches, Rosa Ana Bravo, were out on June 28 distributing these items at the Los Boliches Market.

Councillor Carrasco said “plastic is something that we have to put aside and above all, plastic bags that are not compostable, since January 1, 2020 there is a regulation that prohibits its use.

“Therefore, we are also delivering this regulation to all establishments, so that they are aware so that they can start using these cloth bags instead, which do not pollute and are reusable.”

For her part, Rosa Ana Bravo observed that “this campaign seeks to make residents aware that plastic is polluting and for this we are distributing cloth bags that help us in our day-to-day shopping.

“We have started in the Los Boliches neighbourhood and the campaign is being very well received, both by shopkeepers and residents who have visited the Los Boliches Market today.”

