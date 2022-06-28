Get the look: Tropicandi Decor

By Annie Dabb • 28 June 2022 • 7:00

Tropicandi Decor: RawPixel

Rebecca Snowden, Interior Style Advisor at Furniture and Choice shares how to apply Tropicandi Decor, the hybrid trend combining contemporary Scandi style with bold tropical décor, to your own home!

Vibrant and tropical Scandi style

Tropicandi is the hybridisation of a warm, tropical colour palette with calm Scandi-inspired furniture pieces. “If you have always wanted to add a colourful twist to Scandi décor, this is the style for you,” says Rebecca.

A contemporary grey sofa is very Scandi. Start with this and introduce tropical elements like a warm peach back drop, brightly coloured cushions and chic ceramics. “Scandi’s clean lines and minimalist approach bring out the best of tropical style by highlighting its uplifting yet relaxing appeal,” adds Rebecca.

Blend natural textures and materials

Tropicandi Decor brings together natural materials present in Scandi and tropical styles. “Relaxing materials and textures such as wood, rattan or jute” look great in a dining room. Rebecca also suggests a “sky blue backdrop” to round out the look and give “a tropical beachside feel.”

Bring those plants and tropical patterns indoors

Make summertime hygge a thing by decorating your home with indoor plants and tropical motifs. “tropical plants such as monstera, palms or ferns” are perfect “for a refreshing Tropicandi space” Rebecca advises.

Contrasting “a stylish grey velvet bed with bold tropical wallpaper” makes for a relaxing place to unwind in line with the Tropicandi style, but there is no reason you shouldn’t feel calm in your workplace as well as your bed! Rebecca suggests bringing “this vibe to the home office with tropical artwork and indoor plants”. From a design perspective, “a clean fresh white space with bursts of green breaks up the space visually and encourages self-care when working.”

