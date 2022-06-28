How to carry out scratch free bathing for feisty felines

By Annie Dabb • 28 June 2022 • 15:33
Image - Sphynx cats in bath- Wikimedia
Here’s a guide on how to successfully carry out scratch free bathing:
Choose a time when your cat will be most calm, play for a while beforehand to tire them out a bit, making them more relaxed and easier to control.
Cat claws should be trimmed regularly and before a bath is a great time, meaning you are less likely to get scratched. Brushing your cat’s fur will get rid of any loose hair and matted fur ahead of bathing.
Use a rubber bath mat to prevent your kitty from slipping and then fill the bath with lukewarm water. Gently lower your cat into the bath and wet their fur using a jug or a cup – avoid the ears, eyes and nose as these are sensitive.
Use five-parts water and one-part shampoo that is suitable for your cat’s type of fur. Start from the head and gently massage the shampoo in, moving down the body. To wash the face, gently use a damp cloth.
Be sure to rinse your cat thoroughly as any leftover dirt or residue will irritate their skin.
Use a towel to dry the fur and make sure you are in a warm place that allows their body to warm up and continue drying off.
Treats are very important for your cat to start associating getting bathed with getting treats!
From Newcastle originally, Annie is based in Manchester and is a writer for the Euro Weekly News covering news and features.
Got a story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
