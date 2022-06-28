How to carry out scratch free bathing for feisty felines

By Annie Dabb • 28 June 2022 • 15:33

Image - Sphynx cats in bath- Wikimedia

Cats are quite good at keeping themselves clean, however, from time-to-time they will need to be bathed properly – but how do you do this without stressing out your feline friend and getting scratched in the process?

Here’s a guide on how to successfully carry out scratch free bathing:

Choose the right time

Choose a time when your cat will be most calm, play for a while beforehand to tire them out a bit, making them more relaxed and easier to control.

Trim claws and brush fur

Cat claws should be trimmed regularly and before a bath is a great time, meaning you are less likely to get scratched. Brushing your cat’s fur will get rid of any loose hair and matted fur ahead of bathing.

Use a rubber bath mat and fill the tub

Use a rubber bath mat to prevent your kitty from slipping and then fill the bath with lukewarm water. Gently lower your cat into the bath and wet their fur using a jug or a cup – avoid the ears, eyes and nose as these are sensitive.

Lather up

Use five-parts water and one-part shampoo that is suitable for your cat’s type of fur. Start from the head and gently massage the shampoo in, moving down the body. To wash the face, gently use a damp cloth.

Rinse away

Be sure to rinse your cat thoroughly as any leftover dirt or residue will irritate their skin.

Dry

Use a towel to dry the fur and make sure you are in a warm place that allows their body to warm up and continue drying off.

Treats

Treats are very important for your cat to start associating getting bathed with getting treats!

