How to help your rabbit beat the heat this summer

By Annie Dabb • 28 June 2022 • 10:44

Image - Rabbit: Pixabay

The summer has arrived and while many of us are enjoying the wonderful weather, our pets may not be quite so happily getting their tan on and enjoying the rays of sunshine.

Rabbits in particular are vulnerable to heat stroke – but how do you prevent an overheating bunny?

Give your rabbit plenty of shade, move the hutch into the shade under a tree or bush. You can also place tiles in the bottom of the hutch – they are a cold material and your rabbits will like the cooling feeling against their body. A tunnel or hideaway is also a great idea for inside the hutch, perfect for an extra layer of shade.

This might be an obvious one, but make sure your rabbit has lots of cool fresh water that is filled up a few times a day. Adding ice-cubes to the water bowl will offer some cooling relief to your overheating bunny, as will offering a supply of fresh vegetables.

Be sure to keep flies at bay. Flies are the most persistent of creatures that can drive us to distraction and, unfortunately, they have the same effect on our rabbits. Flies can cause serious harm if they lay eggs on your rabbit, so keeping them away from your rabbit hutch is vital.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.