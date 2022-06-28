How to protect your cat from sunburn in the hot Spanish weather

By Annie Dabb • 28 June 2022 • 12:42
Image - Cat in Sun: Pixabay
Sarah Elliott, Central Veterinary Officer for Cats Protection, said: “White and pale-coloured cats don’t have a pigment called melanin in their skin, which is what protects humans from sunlight. This can leave them vulnerable to sun damage – usually around the ears. Over time, the damage caused by the sun’s ultraviolet rays can increase the risk of developing skin damage and cancer.”
“Cats with unpigmented noses or ears are also much more susceptible to sun damage and require additional sun protection.”
So, how do you keep your cat protected from the damaging rays of the sun? Luckily, Cats Protection offer some useful sun safety tips to protect your cat from sunburn this summer:
Keep pet cats indoors when the sun is at its hottest, typically between 12am and 5pm in Spain.
Speak to a vet about suitable sunscreen for pet cats.
Provide plenty of opportunities for shade outdoors, such as cat hides, large cardboard boxes or plant plots placed close together, particularly on terraces and balconies.
Always provide an outdoor water source as there is a risk of your cat becoming dehydrated in the heat.
To stop cats feeling overheated, place a plastic bottle with frozen water inside a towel and place it in an area that the cat frequently visits.
From Newcastle originally, Annie is based in Manchester and is a writer for the Euro Weekly News covering news and features.
Got a story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
