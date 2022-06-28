By Matthew Roscoe • 28 June 2022 • 12:21

HUNDREDS of Russian soldiers killed as Ukraine reveals latest combat losses. Image: Facbook Ukraine MoD

ON Tuesday, June 28, Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence published updated figures of combat losses inflicted on Russian forces since the beginning of the war – with hundreds more soldiers losing their lives.

In the updated Russian combat losses, Ukraine’s MoD announced that around 250 more soldiers from Russia were killed by Ukrainian forces on Monday, June 27.

This takes the number of Russian soldiers killed during battles in Ukraine to 35,250.

Another 17 Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) from Russia were destroyed by Ukrainian forces, according to Ukraine’s military update on Russia’s combat losses since February 24.

Fifteen more Russian tanks were also destroyed as well as seven more artillery systems.

The other significant increase in figures is the loss of one Russian anti-aircraft warfare system, which takes the number destroyed by the Ukrainian army to 102.

Загальні бойові втрати противника з 24.02 по 28.06 орієнтовно склали / The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 28.06 were approximatelyhttps://t.co/oo37u5foRS#stoprussia pic.twitter.com/WvSxTqj59m — Генеральний штаб ЗСУ (@GeneralStaffUA) June 28, 2022

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine revealed that Putin’s army had suffered the greatest losses on Monday, June 27 in the Bahmut direction.

A detailed breakdown of the 125th day of the war also shows that the loss of the 17 Russian APCs now means Ukraine has destroyed 3704 in total since the beginning of the conflict, while the destruction of seven more Russian artillery systems means that Putin’s army has now lost 778 in total.

One Russian helicopter was also destroyed by Ukraine’s Armed Forces, which takes losses up to 185 and the destruction of 14 more Russian vehicles and fuel tanks brings the total to 2589.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.