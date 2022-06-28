French minister backpedals after suggesting Covid vaccine passports were to return

By Anna Ellis • 28 June 2022 • 17:40

The mayor of Nice, Christian Estrosi, did warn that the covid vaccination pass could be reintroduced from August 1st but it would appear he has since backpedalled.

Estrosi issued an alert concerning the resurgence of covid cases in France and in particular in Nice.

He said that “according to the scientists, the number of real cases of covid would be 25 times higher than the official figures”.

Estrosi then added that the wastewater in Nice currently showed a covid rate above 4 per cent and that combined with a new peak is expected in early August could be catastrophic.

From August 3, Nice is reintroducing screening tests, in particular, saliva tests for children and, in addition, pop-up centres will also be set up in anticipation of the start of the school year.

Just hours after making his statement Christian Estrosi appears to backtrack when asked simply saying: “No, no, I have no information,” according to BFM.

When the original statement was announced people were quick to take to Twitter and show their disgust.

One Tweeter responded: “Vax pass back here in France on 1st of August, then s***we only reopened our restaurant 3 weeks ago! We’ll be closing again that’s for sure!”

The news comes as China is almost ready to approve its experimental mRNA jab called ArCoV in its fight against Covid-19.

Researchers are hoping the highly effective jab will stop hospitals from being overwhelmed because of Covid-19.

A small clinical trial has been carried out on the Chinese vaccine which showed that candidates triggered a stronger antibody response in vaccinated adults when given as a booster shot.

More so than the antibody response in a jab containing inactivated SARS-CoV-2 which is the vaccine platform that the country has mostly relied on so far.

