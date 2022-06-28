It is now a legal requirement in Spain to microchip your pet

By Annie Dabb • 28 June 2022 • 13:13

Image - Cat with microchip: Wikimedia

With the new laws in Spain for pet ownership, it is not only hugely important to microchip your pet but it is now a legal requirement.

You will need to register your pet with the National Pet ID scheme, providing a host of information about your animal in order to microchip your pet. This will include your pet’s date of birth, vaccination status and any information about mistreatment from previous owners.

If your pet is already microchipped, you will still be required to register with the Pet ID scheme. The document will be compatible with the current microchip and will contain similar information. This will make it easier to get your pet back to safety should they become lost, abandoned or stolen.

So, what documents does your pet need?

If you want to own a pet is Spain then you will need the following documents in place so that your ownership is legal:

A pet health booklet (cartilla sanitaria) which will contain your pets medical and vaccination history. This should be issued by their registered vet and updated after each visit.

It is now a legal requirement that every cat and dog in Spain is microchipped.

A certificate proving that your pet has been vaccinated against rabies.

If you wish to travel outside of Spain (but inside the EU) then you will need to secure an EU pet passport for your pet.

The new DNI Animal which will include the animals name, species, gender, breed, data of birth and microchip number.

This is a very positive and important step in protecting animals in Spain!

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.