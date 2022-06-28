Keeping your pet refreshed in the hot summer weather

By Annie Dabb • 28 June 2022 • 6:00

Keeping your dog and cat refreshed in the hot summer weather is important, especially in the summer months.

Humans perspire to keep cool, whereas domestic animals only have sweat glands between their paws. While this helps, this isn’t enough to keep them cool. This means that the hot climate is uncomfortable for many animals, including dogs and cats.

Here is some advice to make sure your pets stay happy and healthy during the high temperatures.

Even if your pet has a water bowl, it is likely that they often drink all of the water. To avoid your pet going thirsty, provide two water bowls and make sure they are always full. You can also provide a drip system as well.

Many pets also enjoy licking ice cubes and this can also help to satisfy their thirst and keep your furry friend refreshed. This is a good idea for taking pets on long journeys as the ice will gradually melt over time, providing your pet with cool water for longer.

It is a good idea to fill a paddling pool with an inch or two of water that will provide your pet with a place to play and refresh themselves. This works especially well for little dogs who enjoy a cold-water splash on a hot day.

On long journeys, even if you have the windows open, often it’s a lot hotter in the car than outside it. The best advice for this is to leave your dog near the air conditioning. It’s also possible to keep your dog comfortable by opening the window a little bit so that it can experience the breeze while you’re driving.

Finally, when the temperatures start to rise, take your pet to the hairdressers to get its fur cut. Like humans, short hair will allow your pet to experience more of a breeze around their body and keep them cool in the hot summer weather.

