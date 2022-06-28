Marbella Council joins in with International LGTBI Pride Day celebrations

“It is a very important day for the city, in which we defend diversity as a just claim in which we are all united”, the councillor of the Malaga city stated.

Marbella City Council today, Tuesday, June 28, joined the celebration of International LGTBI Pride Day with the reading of a manifesto by Francis Guzman , owner of ‘La Polaca’. It took place in Parque de los Tres Jardines de San Pedro Alcantara, and was attended by the mayor, Angeles Muñoz, and other members of the municipal body.

Guzman pointed out in his speech that “visibility is a very powerful attitude that must be present, not only personally, but also institutionally, in the public positioning of a municipality that continues to champion itself as an example of coexistence, inclusion, sexual diversity and self-identity; a safe, modern, open and respectful city, with all forms of love”.

In addition, he had words of remembrance for ‘La Tanque’ and its ballet “because they made visibility their way of life, and were part of a generation that, with their courage, paved the way for subsequent ones”.

Finally, he assured that: “Today is a holiday in which we have to celebrate the steps that have been taken in defence of a diverse and enriching plurality, and the individual effort that each person makes to be happy”.

