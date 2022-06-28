Marbella Council presents a video promoting businesses in the Old Town

By Chris King • 28 June 2022 • 18:36
Image from the presentation of a promotional video for Marbella Old Town.
Marbella City Council has produced a promotional video for the shops in the Old Town of Marbella. It features those responsible for the establishments, and their customers, under the slogan ‘Shops in Marbella: it’s not what you buy, it’s what you take home’.
A presentation ceremony took place today, Tuesday, June 28, at the Malaga city’s Hospital Real de la Misericordia. It was attended by Angeles Muñoz, the mayor of Marbella, who thanked more than twenty businesses and neighbours for their participation in the video.
All of the participants were given a plaque for their involvement in this initiative, with the mayor stressing that: “this is the authentic Marbella, and you are a fundamental part. The Old Town is a must, and what better way to get to know it, live it, than to savour it through its shops”, Muñoz underlined.
Ms Muñoz also highlighted the work carried out by the Trade delegation “for having made this project possible”. She announced that the Consistory will carry out promotional work for the video on municipal television and social networks, highlighting that this type of action “will be a constant in the coming years”.
The participants in said video were Boutique Provenzal, Manzanares Watch Shop, La Polaca, Pacy, Chiringuito Pepe’s Bar, Cantos Hairdresser, Calzados Guzman, Ramon Chocolate Churreria, Maruja Limon, La Paz, Tribeca, Coquette Esthetique, Juan Aceitunas y Encurtidos, Jesus Cutlery, Lima Fishmonger, Javier Corbacho Butcher, and Almagro Florist.
