Marbella Council presents a video promoting businesses in the Old Town

Marbella City Council has produced a promotional video for the shops in the Old Town of Marbella. It features those responsible for the establishments, and their customers, under the slogan ‘Shops in Marbella: it’s not what you buy, it’s what you take home’.

A presentation ceremony took place today, Tuesday, June 28, at the Malaga city’s Hospital Real de la Misericordia. It was attended by Angeles Muñoz, the mayor of Marbella, who thanked more than twenty businesses and neighbours for their participation in the video.

All of the participants were given a plaque for their involvement in this initiative, with the mayor stressing that: “this is the authentic Marbella, and you are a fundamental part. The Old Town is a must, and what better way to get to know it, live it, than to savour it through its shops”, Muñoz underlined.