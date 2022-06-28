By Matthew Roscoe • 28 June 2022 • 12:01

Monkeypox cases reach over three thousand with Europe most affected. Image: Twitter @itsagenda2030

THE World Health Organisation (WHO) reported an additional 1,310 cases of monkeypox worldwide in the last ten days, with Europe the most affected by the virus outbreak.

The total number of laboratory-confirmed monkeypox cases has now reached 3,413 in fifty countries, according to WHO data, with the vast majority of cases registered in Europe.

Eighty-six per cent of cases have been reported in European countries, while the Americas have reported 11 per cent and 3 per cent from other regions.

One death has been reported in Nigeria, according to the World Health Organisation.

The report said that the evolution of the disease in countries considered non-endemic (outside West and Central Africa) indicated that any decision to receive the smallpox vaccine (also effective against monkeypox), either preventively or after infection, “should be made on medical advice.”

“States that are using monkeypox vaccines are asked to do so within the framework of collaborative clinical trials,” WHO stated.

On Monday, June 27, it was revealed that the World Health Organisation had described monkeypox as an ‘evolving threat but not a global health emergency’.

WHO’s Director-General, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that he was “deeply concerned about the monkeypox outbreak, this is clearly an evolving health threat that my colleagues and I in the WHO Emergency Committee are following extremely closely.”

