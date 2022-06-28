By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 28 June 2022 • 14:15

Oliva’s ‘stitch and bitch’ celebrate pride day Image/Euroweeklynews

Oliva’s international ladies group “Stitch and Bitch” came together with the Town Council, the local music school and Oliva Orgullosa to celebrate international pride day and to express their commitment to equality and fairness in the Valencian town.

To celebrate the event on Tuesday, June 28, the Stitch and Bitch group created a netting tree with more than 60 brightly coloured flowers made from a variety of materials. The tree, which has been draped over the front of the town hall, is according to Wilma Taggart “a reflection of the LGBTI community,” which she said, “is diverse coming from many different communities, countries and ethnic backgrounds.”

Ana Mena from Oliva Orgullosa, agreed saying: “The netting tree reflects who we are as a community, we might be gay, trans, lesbian or however you identify yourself, but at the end of the day people are just people.”

She added: “As a community we have no wish to hide who we are, we want to play a more public role in turning the town that has accepted us, into a special place for all.”

Mayor Yolanda Balaguer commented that: “The flower tree was a wonderful representation of the people of Oliva, different people from a variety of cultures, backgrounds, ethnic and sexual preference groups, who have all come to make Oliva a brighter place.”

She reaffirmed the Council’s commitment to the LGBTI community, who she said had made Oliva their home.

“Stitch and Bitch” is an active group of over 60 regulars and twice that number in contributors. A truly international group with members coming from all five continents – including local Spaniards – who all believe in the simple notion of working to make the place they live in, better and brighter.

The group, who meet once a week socially to knit, crochet and sew, regularly undertake projects like the net to celebrate international pride day that helps to soften and beautify the town.

