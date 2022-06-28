Pet friendly cleaning products to protect your pet and your home

By Annie Dabb • 28 June 2022 • 9:00

Image - cat and steamer: Maggie Osterberg - Flickr

If you’re a pet owner, now is a good time to think about ways to change up your routine and look into some pet-friendly cleaning products – natural alternatives to harsh, toxic commercial cleaning products. Here are just a few ideas to get you started…

Embrace vinegar

Vinegar and water has long been a favourite eco-friendly cleaning standby. Did you know that it’s also pet-friendly? A 50/50 mix of white vinegar and water in an empty spray bottle is a great cleaning solution for floors, worktops and windows. You can add a little castile soap to the solution as well.

Removing stains

Pet stains on the carpet can be hard to remove. Some commercial pet stain removers are so harsh they can bleach the carpet. You can make your own pet stain remover with common household products. Baking soda is a great stain remover and deodoriser. Sprinkle some on the area, let it dry, and vacuum it up. Then treat the stain with either vinegar and water or hydrogen peroxide mixed with a little dish soap and baking soda.

Removing pet hair

Pet fur around the house is always a problem, but it can be worse this time of year when some long-haired dog and cat breeds go through their spring molt. Swiffers are great, but the refills can get expensive. For another pet friendly cleaning technique, cut some old t-shirts or other old clothes to the size and shape of the refills and insert them into your mop!

