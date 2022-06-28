Super simple and healthy treats for your furry friend this summer

By Annie Dabb • 28 June 2022 • 10:35

Image - Dog and strawberries: Rawpixel

As the weather heats up, we have some super simple and healthy treats for your furry friend that can be made at home!

Dog-friendly fruit cocktail

This fido-friendly fruit cocktail is an easy picnic treat for your pup.

Ingredients

1/3 cup pineapple

1/3 cup melon

1/3 cup berries – our favourite trio: strawberries, raspberries and blueberries.

Method

Prep the pineapple, remove the skin and dice into small pieces.

Prep the watermelon, remove the rind and seeds, and dice into small pieces.

Mix them altogether and you’re done!

Banana and peanut butter pup pops

A classic combination!

Ingredients

3 tbsps peanut butter (xylitol free) If peanuts are an allergy concern, replace with xylitol free cashew butter.

2 well-ripened bananas

2 tbsps coconut oil

Method

Combine all ingredients and mash the mixture until smooth.

Pour into your mould tray and pop in the freezer and leave for at least 3-4 hours

Serve!

We hope you’ve enjoyed these healthy treats for your furry friend

