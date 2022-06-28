Sustainable and eco-friendly home improvements

By Annie Dabb • 28 June 2022 • 7:00

Image - Solar Panels: Geograph

A sustainable home is a place in which the structure of the building and the energy systems that sustain it, comply with the environment.

Sustainability focuses on reusing materials, through our choices and daily habits.

A sustainable house from its foundations

Ecological constructions and bioclimatic architecture are current in the construction sector. A sustainable house considers the CO2 emissions or durability of the building materials themselves. It is possible to recycle materials to build something new in the future.

Bioclimatic architecture optimises water, heating and air conditioning systems. Structures which collect rainwater or make use of solar panels produce their own energy.

Renewable energies

Renewable energies are used in new constructions as much as to refurbish older buildings to make them more sustainable. Wind energy, solar panels or geothermic energy have been used in sustainable builds and projects since the 1980s.

You can make your home sustainable by optimising energy resources, such as electricity. Change lightbulbs to low energy ones. To save water fit air filters to the taps, which will indicate the amount of water used every time you turn them on.

Give new life to your furniture through upcycling. Decide on a place where you can store anything you are likely to use later. In a sustainable world, many things may have a later use which you don’t realise immediately. An old Tupperware can be a flowerpot, or a glass jar a vase.

Plastic is one of the environment’s greatest enemies, hence why it is important to reduce our use of it. You can use glass jars or buy certain foods in bulk, eliminating the use of plastic in your home. Products made with bamboo, one of the most sustainable and durable materials, are also available on the market.

