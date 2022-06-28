By Anna Ellis • 28 June 2022 • 14:49

The arrival of vaccines in fight against monkeypox has begun. CC/British Columbia Institute of Technology (BCIT).

The delivery of the first vaccine doses purchased by the European Commission’s Health Emergency Preparedness and Response Authority (HERA) in response to the current monkeypox outbreak is starting Tuesday, June 28

The European Union have confirmed that an initial 5,300 doses arrived in Spain, out of the total 109,090 doses procured.

Shortly after today’s deliveries to Spain, Portugal, Germany and Belgium will be the next countries to receive doses. Further deliveries to additional Member States will take place in the course of July and August.

It is the first of a series of deliveries that will take place regularly in the weeks and months to come to ensure that all Member States are ready to respond to the current monkeypox outbreak, prioritising the most affected Member States.

Commissioner for Health and Food Safety Stella Kyriakides said: “As of today, the first deliveries of vaccines in response to the monkeypox outbreak are arriving in the most affected countries.”

“This is a European Health Union that responds in real-time to new health threats and protects its citizens.”

“This is the first time that we are, through our Health Preparedness and Response Authority (HERA), directly buying and donating vaccines to the Member States.”

“With HERA up and running, the EU has significantly reinforced its capacity to respond and address new health threats decisively.”

As was the case with COVID-19 vaccines, the vaccine doses are allocated on a pro-rata basis, according to the population of each country.

Member States with the higher number of monkeypox cases (on the date of conclusion of the contract) are being prioritised for deliveries, as agreed with the Member States. The vaccines are delivered directly by the pharmaceutical company to the Member States.

