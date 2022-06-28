The best dog friendly getaways in Spain

By Annie Dabb • 28 June 2022 • 8:00

Image - Cantabrian Forest: Lourdes Cardenal - Wikimedia

Dogs are not just man’s best friend; they are also a member of the family that we take everywhere with us.

Although many people still believe that having a dog prevents them from travelling because they don’t know what to do with them during the holidays, the reality is that Spain has a huge amount of dog friendly getaways where you can not only take your canine companion, but where your furry friend will enhance your holiday experience.

It also means you don’t have to worry about finding a pet sitter while you’re away!

Costa Brava

Walk along the beach at l’Estartit, go on a canoe ride, run along the Ronda way, visit the medieval villages in Ampurdan, or rent bikes and take a trip to the small coves in abundance on Costa Brava. You can do all of these things with your dog! There are also a lot of hotels in this area that allow pets, such as hotel Ecoturisme Mas Rabis on the outskirts of Palamós.

Costa Gaditana

Costa Gaditana is full of beaches which allow pets, perfect for a dog friendly getaway. These include Aguadulce beach in Rota, El Cañuelo in Tarifa, La Hacienda beach in La Línea de la Concepción and Hierbabuena beach in Barbate. If you love the south and prefer the sea to the mountains, this is perfect for you.

Cantabria

If you are more into the surprisingly green passages in the north of Spain, you can’t miss the redwood forests of Cabezón de la Sal, el Monte Hijedo or the Natural Park los Collados del Asón. La Posada del Monte (the hillside inn), located next to San Juan del Canal beach is also a great place to stay. Not only do they allow pets, but they also have a huge garden where dogs can run around, all in front of the stunning sea.

