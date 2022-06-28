The cheapest areas to buy property in Costa del Sol

By Annie Dabb • 28 June 2022 • 8:57

Image - Playa del Rincon de la Victoria: Wikimedia

Buying a house on Costa del Sol is not an unachievable dream, in fact you’d be surprised, you can find cheap flats for as little as €100,000.

If you are house hunting for a property on Spain’s Costa del Sol, you should consider that on the one hand, this is one of the areas in Spain with the most active housing market. On the other hand, recently this has generated a greater interest in property, meaning prices are on the rise.

The average price per square metre in Costa del Sol is around €3,400, whereas properties in more privileged areas of the Mediterranean coast cost around €970,000. However, these figures vary, and it isn’t too difficult to find apartments for a cheaper price.

In Eastern Costa del Sol, the cheapest towns to buy property are Rincon de la Victoria, Torre del Mar, Velez Malaga, Nerja and Torroz. The most affordable prices on the Westside include Manilva, Torremolinos, Benalmadena, Alhaurin de la Torre and Ronda.

Per square metre in Torremolinos, the average price is around €2,800, whilst in Nerja it is around €850, and in Torrox it goes up to at least €1,000. Further out in towns like Marbella and Estpona, the price per square metre is more like €3,600.

Just because properties are cheaper in towns like this doesn’t mean that you can’t enjoy the magic, beauty and magnificent services which make this this area of the Mediterranean so popular amongst tourists.

Even in towns where the prices are lower, residents and visitors can still enjoy the hot climate, marvellous beaches, and excellent connections to other Spanish cities. They are great places to invest in a second residence like a cheap flat.

