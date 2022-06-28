The most trainable dogs to help you decide on the breed to adopt

By Annie Dabb • 28 June 2022 • 12:05

Image - German Shepherd: Sofia Guaico - Unsplash

Thinking of getting a dog but can’t decide on the breed? Of course, there are so many dogs in rescue centres that need loving homes and it is always best to adopt rather than shop, but it is still possible to choose the breed of dog if you do decide to go down the adoption route.

So, here is a list of some of the most trainable dogs – whether you are looking for a small lapdog or a dog you can train for commands.

Goldendoodle

A favourite breed across the world, the Goldendoodle looks like a teddy bear, comes in all shapes and sizes and has an amazing temperament – being a cross between a golden retriever and a poodle. This breed is highly trainable and can learn new commands and behaviours quite quickly.

German Shepherd

One of the most highly trainable dogs in the world, German Shepherds originated in Germany as working dogs. German Shepherds are also confident, loyal, intelligent, obedient, watchful and sometimes stubborn! Because of their intelligence and desire to please, as well as have a purpose, puppies can be trained to understand basic commands and house training within 2-3 months.

Border Collie

Another highly trainable dog that was also bred for herding is the Border Collie, which is considered a more energetic and softer in nature German Shepherd. Because they are so trainable, Border Collies are also used for search and rescue missions, narcotics, and bomb detection by law enforcement.

We hope this list helps you decide on the breed of dog that’s best for you so you can both enjoy time spent training and playing together!

