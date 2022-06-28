By Joshua Manning • 28 June 2022 • 16:29

Two Russian majors accused of giving orders to shoot civilians in Ukraine Credit: Security Service of Ukraine

Two Russian majors who allegedly gave orders to shoot civilians in Kyiv Region, Ukraine, have been identified and accused by Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) as reported on Tuesday, June 28.

The Russian majors accused by the SBU for shooting civilians in Ukraine are battalion commander Major Maxim Krasnoshchokov and deputy company commander Major Oleksandr Vasyliev.

According to the SBU they led the actions of the Russian motorized units during an hour-long occupation of the village of Peremohy in Kyivshchyna, Ukraine.

They are also accused of holding local Ukrainian residents in one of the buildings and coercing them in an attempt extract information about soldiers, law enforcers and participants of the military.

In addition, they allegedly instructed their servicemen to shoot civilians with submachine guns right and blow up buildings.

Major Krasnochokov and Major Vasilyev, members of the 15th Separate Motorized Brigade of the 2nd Guards’ General Army, Central Military District of the Russian Federation, have reportedly been notified of their suspicion of committing a crime under part 1 of article 438, part 2 of the Second Guards’ General Staff Regulations.

They have also been charged under Part 2 of Article 438 (violation of laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The news follows previous reports by the SBU claiming that Russian soldiers were allowed to shoot civilians at checkpoints in Ukraine’s Kherson region, as reported on June 6.

