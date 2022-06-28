By Joshua Manning • 28 June 2022 • 17:43

WATCH: Police show security measures for NATO's 2022 Madrid Summit Credit: Twitter @policia

The Spanish National Police has taken to its social media to share the security measures that have been established for NATO’s 2022 Madrid Summit, taking place from Tuesday June 28, to Thursday June 30.

Taking to Twitter, Spain’s National Police shared some of the security measures for NATO’s 2022 Madrid Summit:

“A #GEO team aboard the #Cóndor 🚁 from #MediosAreos provides support from the air to one of the caravans travelling towards @IFEMA #MadridOTANSummit #MadridOTAN22,” read a tweet posted alongside footage of a helicopter providing air reconnaissance for NATO’s 2022 Madrid Summit.

Un equipo del #GEO a bordo del #Cóndor 🚁 de #MediosAéreos presta apoyo desde el aire a una de las caravanas que se desplazan hacia @IFEMA#CumbreOTANMadrid#MadridOTAN22 pic.twitter.com/nyaw4mtHLT — Policía Nacional (@policia) June 28, 2022

Credit: Twitter @policia

“UIP vehicles leave the Moratalaz Police Complex to be deployed in #Madrid for the #NATO summit 🚩 📹,” read another tweet showing footage of police vehicles making their way to the NATO summit.

🚩Vehículos de la UIP salen del Complejo Policial de Moratalaz para desplegarse en #Madrid con motivo de la cumbre de la #OTAN 📹 ⤵ pic.twitter.com/kUQIXbOsjT — Policía Nacional (@policia) June 28, 2022

Credit: Twitter @policia

The Spanish National Police retweeted video footage issued by news channel Madrid Directo on June 27, that showed footage of the police officers and measures for the NATO 2022 Madrid Summit:

“👮35,000 officers ensure the security of the city during the #NATO Summit✅Our reporter @aleix_poblet gives us all the information👇 MadridDirecto @SpainNATO @policia”

Credit: Twitter @MadridDirecto

In addition the police also shared images of the canine presence at NATO’s 2022 Madrid Summit:

“The canine agent Panter 🐕🦺 is already working at the @IFEMA as part of the security arrangements of the police established for the #MadridOTAN22 Summit. #SomosTuPolicía #WeAreForYou”

El agente canino Panter 🐕‍🦺 ya está trabajando en el @IFEMA dentro del dispositivo de seguridad de @policia establecido para la Cumbre #MadridOTAN22 #SomosTuPolicía#EstamosPorTi pic.twitter.com/ggmq7AQGWY — Policía Nacional (@policia) June 27, 2022

Credit: Twitter @policia

The police’s tweets follow reports of Madrid going into a partial lockdown ahead of the NATO summit with TV networks reporting an increased police presence and major disruption to traffic and public transport services.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.