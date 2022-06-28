WATCH: Road machinery plant hit by Russian missile strike on Kremenchuk Ukraine

By Joshua Manning • 28 June 2022 • 14:40

The Russian missile strike on Kremenchuk Ukraine, on the afternoon of Monday, June 27, saw one missile hit a shopping centre, the other a road machinery plant.

A road machinery plant was hit by the Russian missile strike on Kremenchuk, Ukraine, according to reports on Tuesday June 28.

“One of the two missiles fired yesterday by the Russian troops in Kremenchuk hit the Kredmash road machinery plant.”

“According to the head of the plant, military vehicles have not been produced there since 1989, only cars for civilians.”

⚡️One of the two missiles fired yesterday by the Russian troops in Kremenchuk hit the Kredmash road machinery plant. According to the head of the plant, military vehicles have not been produced there since 1989, only cars for civilians. pic.twitter.com/ElE0ZdXh5A — Flash (@Flash43191300) June 28, 2022

The Defence of Ukraine posted footage of the Russian missile strike on the shopping centre in Kremenchuk Ukraine stating:

“This shopping mall in Kremenchuk was hit by Russian X-22 missiles. As of 20:00, 10 civilians have been found dead, and 40 injured.”

“NATO-style anti-missile systems would prevent new tragedies. Delayed action and deep concern will only encourage the russian monsters.”

This shopping mall in Kremenchuk was hit by russian X-22 missiles.

As of 20:00, 10 civilians have been found dead, and 40 injured.

NATO-style anti-missile systems would prevent new tragedies. Delayed action and deep concern will only encourage the russian monsters. pic.twitter.com/AvLOcbGveN — Defence of Ukraine (@DefenceU) June 27, 2022

President Zelensky was the first to alert the world of the Russian missile strike, issuing a statement that read:

“Poltava region. Kremenchuk.”

“The occupants fired rockets at a shopping centre with over a thousand civilians. The mall is destroyed, emergency workers are busy extinguishing the fire, and the number of victims is impossible to estimate.”

“No danger for the Russian army. No strategic value. Only people’s attempts to live a normal life, which makes the occupants so angry.”

“Russia continues to take its powerlessness out on ordinary people. To rely on the adequacy and humanity of their side is marred.”

