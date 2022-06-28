Why take a camping holiday in Spain this summer

By Annie Dabb • 28 June 2022 • 8:00

Image - Camping Valle de Bujaruelo

Spain is one of the best holiday destinations in the world, so why not grab your tent and immerse yourself in the Mediterranean weather and sun kissed nature natives are lucky enough to experience most days of the year.

Why choose a summer campsite in Spain?

Spain continues to be one of the best destinations that has a good relationship with Europe. With beautiful beaches, numerous activities, good food, culture and incredible nature, Spain is a great holiday destination.

Sun, sea and sand

Statistically, Spain is the sunniest country in Europe. The Mediterranean coastal towns enjoy on average, 300 days of sun a year. With more than 8000 kilometres of coast and 577 beaches, Spain offers golden beaches complete with dolphin spotting and promenades. The Mediterranean Sea has many activities on offer, like sailing, snorkelling, kayaking and swimming.

Beautiful mountains

Spain offers a rare combination of spectacular mountains and beaches in close proximity. You can enjoy high pastures and then drive for 30 minutes or less to gorgeous sandy coastlines.

There are many beachside campsites in Spain, such as Camping La Torre del Sol, in southern Catalunya. The site has three pools and two Jacuzzis for those who prefer a more contained refreshing dip, as well as access to an 800m long soft sand beach. The site also has WIFI, a restaurant and regular evening entertainment.

Camping Villasol is another great campsite. Villasol is in Spain’s Alicante region and brings in a lot of happy campers during the winter months due to its almost all year round gorgeous, sunny climate. The site has a grassy area for sunbathing and is surrounded by stunning palm trees, with the nearest town and Levante beach both within walking distance.

As well as beach side spots to pitch your tent, Spain also boasts camping havens nestled between captivating, cascading mountains. Camping Valle de Bujaruelo offers homemade breakfast daily and is located amidst karstic limestone within Ordesa and Monte Perdido National Park.

If a chalet seems more your speed than a tent, but you still have a burning desire to immerse yourself in Spain countryside, Camping Mirador al Pedraforca offers several wooden bungalows perched on a hillside amidst decadent forestry. Also in Catalonia, this campsite lends itself to bountiful hiking trails which end conveniently close to the site’s outdoor pool and sauna.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.