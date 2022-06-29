By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 29 June 2022 • 22:59

Andy Murray out of Wimbledon after losing in second round Image Twitter @wimbledon

British hopeful Andy Murray is out of Wimbledon after losing in the second round to John Isner three sets to one.

Murray who lost in four sets on June 29 to big-serving American John Isner on Centre Court, 6-4 7-6 6-7 6-4.

For Isner, it was his first victory over Murray in nine attempts on a day when the roof had to be closed due to bad light.

The former world number one didn’t have the ideal preparation for the tournament having suffered an abdominal strain a fortnight ago.

For British fans it was a disappointing end to the day after Emma Raducanu was also knocked out in the second round, with the 19-year-old losing in two straight sets to France’s Caroline Garcia 6-3 6-3.

British number one Cameron Norrie fared better booking his place in the third round with a 6-4 3-6 5-7 6-0 6-2 win over Spaniard Jaume Munar.

Harriet Dart won her delayed first-round match, the 10th Briton to go through to round two.

The 2022 competition has been the best start for British players since 1984, however, fans will have to do without Andy Murray after his loss in the second round.

