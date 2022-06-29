Balearic Islands welcome Sahrawi children from refugee camps in Tindouf

By Tamsin Brown • 29 June 2022 • 22:55

The Balearic Islands will welcome Sahrawi children from refugee camps in Tindouf. Image: Balearic Islands Government

The Balearic Islands have spent many years running projects in aid of the Sahrawi people, who have been suffering a humanitarian crisis since the 1970s.

The Balearic Islands Government has authorised the Department of Social Affairs and Sports to grant a subsidy of €200,000 to the Association of Friends of the Sahrawi People. The subsidy will go towards a project aimed at improving the living conditions of the Saharawi refugee camps in Tindouf, Algeria, which will benefit 15,000 people.

This year is also the 35th anniversary of the ‘Vacances en Pau’ (‘Holidays in Peace’) programme, in which 50 families in the Balearic Islands will welcome children from the Saharawi refugee camps to spend two months of the summer there.

The Sahrawi population that has been concentrated in refugee camps in the region of Tindouf since 1975 continues to suffer a devastating humanitarian crisis and only manages to survive thanks to external donations. Cooperation with Tindouf and the Sahrawi people is considered a priority by the Balearic Islands Government.

