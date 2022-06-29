By Matthew Roscoe • 29 June 2022 • 8:38

'God save me' Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker rushed to hospital after medical emergency. Image: Ant Palmer/Shutterstock.com

BLINK-182 drummer Travis Barker was rushed to hospital late on Tuesday, June 28, after suffering an unknown medical emergency – a month after marrying American socialite Kourtney Kardashian.

Taking to Twitter, Travis Barker tweeted ‘God save me’ and his 16-year-old daughter Alabama asked for prayers as reports rolled in that the musician had been rushed to hospital.

God save me — Travis Barker (@travisbarker) June 28, 2022

In photos taken by TMZ, Travis was spotted on a stretcher arriving at Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre in Los Angeles with his new wife Kourtney Kardashian, who he wed last month in Portofino, Italy.

According to TMZ, Barker was initially taken to West Hills hospital, however, his medical emergency was deemed to be more serious and required him to be transferred by ambulance to Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre.

Some people on social media have linked the star’s sudden medical emergency to an interview he gave on the Joe Rogan Experience a few years ago.

Suicide disease

In an interview with Joe Rogan back in 2019, Barker said that he was suffering from trigeminal neuralgia – dubbed the suicide disease.

During the interview, the drummer confessed to having the disease after mentioning his use of CBD.

“I have Trigeminal Neuralgia. Have you heard of it? It’s the worst. It’s called the suicide disease,” he told the popular podcast host.

“Basically all of the nerves in your face are firing all at the same time. So it almost feels like what you feel when you think you need a root canal or you have a tooth that’s messed up,” Travis Barker said.

