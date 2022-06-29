BREAKING NEWS: Syria officially recognises Ukraine breakaway states Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics

By Joshua Manning • 29 June 2022 • 15:54

BREAKING NEWS: Syria officially recognises Ukraine breakaway states Dontesk and Luhansk People's Republics

Syria officially recognised the independence of Ukraine’s breakaway states Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics.

Syria recognised the independence of Ukraine’s breakaway states of the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics in an official government statement on Wednesday, June 29.

“Embodying a common will and desire to establish relations in all spheres, the Syrian Arab Republic has decided to recognize the independence and sovereignty of both the Lugansk People’s Republic and the Donetsk People’s Republic,” read the official statement issued by the Syrian Foreign Ministry.

The Donetsk People’s Republic is a Ukrainian breakaway state that was formed on April, 7, 2014, by pro-Russian separatists after the Ukrainian Revolution of Dignity took place.

The Luhansk People’s Republic is another breakaway state in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine.

The news follows reports of Vitaliy Khothsenko the new head of the Donetsk People’s Republic, being appointed directly by Russia, as reported on June 8.

Pedro Andryuschenko, advisor to the mayor of Mariupol, Ukraine, spoke about the shift in power at the time, stating:

“The Donetsk Region’s occupation authorities have rotated. A new head of the occupying government, Russian Vitaliy Khotsenko, has been appointed.”

“This is the first time a direct appointment from Russia to the conditionally senior bodies of power of another state.”

