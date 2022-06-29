By Joshua Manning • 29 June 2022 • 13:47

British entrepreneur Richard Branson visits destroyed AN-225 Mriya aircraft in Ukraine Credit: Twitter @Flash43191300

Richard Branson, the founder of Virgin Group, visited a destroyed AN-225 Mriya aircraft after arriving in Ukraine, as reported on Wednesday, 29 June, according to reports by local media.

As part of his visit, the British billionaire reportedly visited the long-suffering Gostomel airport where the AN-225 Mriya aircraft was destroyed by Russian Forces.

The Head of the Gostomel village military administration, Taras Dumenko, stated:

“In Gostomel he was interested in the SE Antonov airfield and possibilities of its renovation. We told our guest about the prospects and existing projects of airport reconstruction.”

Richard Branson reportedly spoke on the dangers of a Russian war before the invasion of Ukraine stating:

“There has never been a greater risk of a full-scale war on European soil in recent years”, as well as also calling on global businesses to defend Ukraine’s sovereignty in its ongoing war with Russia.

The Antonov AN-225, at the time the world’s largest plane, was destroyed by Russian forces at the end of February 2022, according to Ukrainian officials.

Footage of the destruction of the plane was circulated on Twitter at the time, with one user posting:

“Footage from #Gostomel Airport in #Ukraine showing what used to be the world’s largest aircraft – only one ever built, the Antonov #AN225 ruined & in flames”

Footage from #Gostomel Airport in #Ukraine showing what used to be the world’s largest aircraft – only one ever built, the Antonov #AN225 ruined & in flames pic.twitter.com/Az0jxm7qFR — Derek Nseko ✈️ (@av8r_derek) March 3, 2022

Credit: Twitter @av8r_derek

Richard Branson’s visit of the An-225 Mriya aircraft in Ukraine follows reports of the destruction of the plane officially reported by Dmytro Kuleba, Minister of Foreign Affairs, on February 27.

