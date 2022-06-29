Croatia and Germany claim gold at 2022 IHF Beach Handball Championships

By Matthew Roscoe • 29 June 2022 • 19:39

Croatia's Lucian Bura's presence dominated the championships, and his team swept the competition. Image: IHF photo

THE 2022 IHF Beach Handball World Championships concluded in Crete, Greece over the weekend. Some 2,000 athletes representing teams from five continents competed from June 21st – June 26th at the Karteros Beach Sports Center outside Heraklion.

In the men’s finals of the IHF Beach Handball World Championships, Croatia’s superstar right wingman Lucian Bura conducted a clinic on power handball to lead his team to a 2-0 (24-22, 21-18) win over European champions Denmark.

Bura, a tournament all-star team in several categories, kept the talented Denmark athletes guessing. Ultimately, this spelt disaster for one of the tournament and early favourites.

Outstanding play by Croatia’s goalkeeper Dominik Markovic thwarted the Danish team’s final lunge at the championship. Croatia and Denmark dominated the men’s all-star selections for the tournament.

Brazil’s Gil Pires and Greece’s Georgios Elefthriadi were exceptions. Other star players voted to the team were Simon Jensen, Martin Andersen, and Jeppe Villumsen of Denmark.

Brazil and host team Greece fought it out in the bronze medal match, with the Brazil team led by Peres triumphing 0-2 (15-18, 18-24) over a very tough Hellenic squad led by the scoring of Georgios Eleftheriadis and Manos Ladakis.

In the women’s finals, a well-oiled German team got the best of a powerful Spain team led by Maria Asuncion Batista Portero and Patricia Conejero Galan 0-2 (14-15, 20-22).

The athletic Germans, powered by key goals from specialist Michelle Schäfer, simply outpunched the Spain women for the title.

The Greek women, tournament favourites going into the semi-finals, settled for 4th place in the competition for the bronze medal. A tough loss to the Netherlands in a shootout that went to the 5th shot. 1-2 (22-23,19-16, 8-9) was another shocker for fans of the previous women’s champions.

The women’s all-star team selection included many of the sport’s most gifted athletes.

Ascuncion Batista of Spain was voted MVP, while her teammate Patricia Encinas Guardado, Ntafini Dimitri of Greece, Germany’s Amelie Möllmann, Argentina’s Lucila Candela Balsas, Rianne Mol of Netherlands, and USA’s top scorer Christina Mansour

were chosen as the best of the championships.

The 2022 instalment of the IHF beach championships was hosted by Greece and the Hellenic Handball Federation (OXE). It was also the first championship since the 2018 IHF Men’s and Women’s Beach Handball World Championships in Kazan, Russia.

After a hiatus in spectator sports, these organizers set the bar high for future competition and good sportsmanship.

In other IHF action, the Youth Beach Handball World Championships concluded the previous week with Croatia’s men and Spain’s women winning gold for their countries via hotly contested shootouts in both championship matches.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.