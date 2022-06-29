By Joshua Manning • 29 June 2022 • 11:16

Five arrested following murder of Dutch citizen linked to mafia in Spain's Cadiz Credit: Guardia Civil

Five people have been arrested for the murder of a Dutch citizen linked to the Dutch mafia in Spain’s Cadiz, as reported by Guardia Civil on Wednesday June 29.

Five people have been arrested for the murder of a Dutch citizen linked to the mafia, last January in Chiclana (Cadiz) by Spain’s Guardia Civil.

The five suspects reportedly shot their victim in the head to “settle scores” related to drug trafficking.

Afterwards, they moved the vehicle in which they had travelled to another part o Chiclana, whereupon they set it on fire, with the intention of erasing the evidence.

The victim was linked to a Dutch ‘mocro mafia’ drug trafficking case. The investigators have since carried out searches and arrests in Chierry (France), Benalmádena and Alahurín el Grande (Málaga), as well as Guadiaro, San Martín del Tesorillo and Chiclana de la Frontera (Cádiz), in collaboration with the judicial and police authorities in Holland and France.

The victim was involved in hashish trafficking between the Costa del Sol, Holland and France.

The perpetrators of the murder travelled from Holland to Malaga where they rented the vehicle that was subsequently burnt.

After identifying and locating each of those involved in the execution, the Guardia Civil proceeded to make the arrests, seizing numerous mobile phones, documentation and computer material of “great interest” for the incidents under investigation.

Two of those arrested are accused of murder, membership of a criminal organisation and illegal possession of weapons. The other three detainees are accused of concealment.

The STOOM operation was carried out by the Judicial Police Organic Unit of the Guardia Civil of Cadiz, with the support of various units of the Cadiz, Algeciras and Malaga police stations as well as the Technical Unit of the Judicial Police, Rapid Action Group.

The operation was supervised by the head of the Mixed Court No. 1 of Chiclana and coordinated with the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Cadiz.

The investigation was also carried out with the collaboration of EUROPOL, as well as the judicial and police authorities of France and Holland.

The news follows reports of a suspected Jihadist arrested by Guardia Civil and EUROPOL in Spain’s Alicante.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.