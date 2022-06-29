Fuengirola Council distributes 4,000 reusable bags among residents and merchants

By Chris King • 29 June 2022 • 0:39

Image of the cloth bags being distributed out in Los Boliches. Credit: [email protected]

4,000 reusable cloth bags are being distributed among residents and merchants of the Malaga town of Fuengirola.

Fuengirola Council announced on Tuesday, June 28 that it is going to distribute more than 4,000 reusable cloth bags among the residents and merchants of the Malaga municipality. This is being done as part of an awareness campaign for the reduction of plastic.

The initiative is promoted in collaboration with Ecoembes and the Association of Municipalities of the Western Costa del Sol to celebrate International Plastic Bag Free Day that is celebrated on July 3.

Antonio Carrasco, the Councillor for Urban Ecology, presented this scheme, along with Rosa Ana Bravo, the Deputy Mayor of Los Boliches. They began distributing the items at the Los Boliches Market.

“July 3 is International Plastic Bag Free Day, and for this reason, the Town Council has launched, together with the Commonwealth and Ecoembes, an awareness campaign in which we are going to deliver to merchants and neighbours some cloth bags, to raise awareness for everyone, and to help them acquire healthy habits when shopping too”, explained Carrasco.

“Plastic is something that we have to put aside, and above all, plastic bags that are not compostable. Since January 1, 2020, there is a regulation that prohibits its use. Therefore, we are also delivering this regulation to all establishments, so that they are aware, and that we start using these cloth bags instead, which do not pollute and are reusable”, added the Councillor.

Rosa Ana Bravo pointed out that: “This campaign seeks to make residents aware that plastic is polluting, and for this, we are distributing cloth bags that help us in our day-to-day shopping. We have started in the Los Boliches neighbourhood and the campaign is being very well received, both by shopkeepers and residents who have visited the Los Boliches Market today”.

